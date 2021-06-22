Global Rental Token (GRT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $555,573.82

Global Rental Token (CURRENCY:GRT) traded up 98.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last week, Global Rental Token has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Global Rental Token has a market cap of $555,573.82 and approximately $66.00 worth of Global Rental Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Rental Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Global Rental Token

Global Rental Token (CRYPTO:GRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Global Rental Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins. Global Rental Token’s official message board is medium.com/@globalrentaltoken . Global Rental Token’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Global Rental Token is globalrentaltoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Global Rental Token Coin Trading

