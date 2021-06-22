Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLD) Shares Down 0.5%

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLD) shares were down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.98 and last traded at $22.17. Approximately 3,664,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 1,725,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.31.

