GoByte One Day Trading Volume Tops $442.00 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. One GoByte coin can now be bought for $0.0462 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges. GoByte has a total market cap of $442,538.10 and $442.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000059 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001342 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

