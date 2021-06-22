goeasy (TSE:GSY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $157.77

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$157.77 and last traded at C$157.50, with a volume of 37692 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$155.55.

GSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$156.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$143.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of goeasy to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, goeasy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$170.60.

Get goeasy alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$146.06. The company has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 10.88.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$170.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that goeasy Ltd. will post 12.0200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.84%.

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 6,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$152.07, for a total value of C$984,952.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,050,855.15. Also, Senior Officer Andrea Fiederer sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.00, for a total transaction of C$768,085.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,260,914.17. Insiders sold a total of 45,606 shares of company stock valued at $6,732,223 in the last quarter.

goeasy Company Profile (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.