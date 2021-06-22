Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $183.49 million-183.49 million.
Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.91. 44,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,669. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.48.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.
