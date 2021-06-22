Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $183.49 million-183.49 million.

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.91. 44,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,669. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.48.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and set a $5.90 price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC boosted their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.41.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.