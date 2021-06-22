Gold Poker Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $23.00 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $15,287.75 and $23.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gold Poker has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00044607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00104776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00149676 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000168 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,953.23 or 0.98864335 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003056 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.