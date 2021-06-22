Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Price Target Raised to $7.50

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.25 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.93% from the company’s current price.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GROY opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. Gold Royalty has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $5.60.
About Gold Royalty
Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.