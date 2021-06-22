Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Price Target Raised to $7.50

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.25 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.93% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GROY opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. Gold Royalty has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $5.60.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, offers financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It acquires royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

