Golem Hits Market Cap of $215.50 Million (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Golem coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000638 BTC on major exchanges. Golem has a total market cap of $215.50 million and $6.62 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00054473 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00020553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.47 or 0.00643397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00078335 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00038920 BTC.

Golem Coin Profile

GLM is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official website is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Buying and Selling Golem

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

