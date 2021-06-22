Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,679 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.06% of Golub Capital BDC worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 436,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 72,989 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,565.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,550.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,938.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 90,493 shares of company stock worth $1,399,357. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.55. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

