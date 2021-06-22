Gores Holdings V, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRSVU) Shares Purchased by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gores Holdings V, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRSVU) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Gores Holdings V were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of GRSVU opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48.

Gores Holdings V Profile

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Gores Holdings V Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

