Gourmet Galaxy Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.08 Million (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $488,621.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 43.4% against the US dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000990 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00053066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00019414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $213.17 or 0.00649706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00077049 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,343.36 or 0.07142195 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

