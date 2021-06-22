Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Shore Capital boosted their price objective on Grafton Group from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,038.33 ($13.57).

Shares of GFTU traded up GBX 59 ($0.77) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,184 ($15.47). The stock had a trading volume of 346,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,558. Grafton Group has a 52 week low of GBX 612 ($8.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,278 ($16.70). The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,158.12. The firm has a market cap of £2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.14.

In related news, insider Gavin Slark sold 22,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,246 ($16.28), for a total transaction of £278,206.88 ($363,479.07). Also, insider David Arnold sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,008 ($13.17), for a total value of £25,925.76 ($33,872.17). Insiders have sold 207,400 shares of company stock worth $249,040,764 over the last ninety days.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

