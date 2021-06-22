Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GFTU. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Shore Capital raised their price target on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Grafton Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,038.33 ($13.57).

Shares of GFTU traded up GBX 59 ($0.77) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,184 ($15.47). The stock had a trading volume of 346,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,558. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14. Grafton Group has a 1 year low of GBX 612 ($8.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,278 ($16.70). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,158.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28.

In other news, insider David Arnold sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,008 ($13.17), for a total transaction of £25,925.76 ($33,872.17). Also, insider Gavin Slark sold 22,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,246 ($16.28), for a total transaction of £278,206.88 ($363,479.07). In the last three months, insiders have sold 207,400 shares of company stock worth $249,040,764.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

