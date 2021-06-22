Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. Has $15.79 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up approximately 4.2% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $15,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $732,675,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,808,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,256,000 after acquiring an additional 222,677 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,369,000 after acquiring an additional 156,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,635,000 after acquiring an additional 154,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $8.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $703.08. 5,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,926. The stock has a market cap of $132.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $498.08 and a 52-week high of $712.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $676.44.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.24.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,922,821.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,966 shares of company stock worth $25,155,664. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.