Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,219 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,219 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 2.1% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 8,443.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,522,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,071,000 after buying an additional 54,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.47. The stock had a trading volume of 66,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474,819. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.05 and a 12 month high of $149.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.