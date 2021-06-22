Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. Takes $11.65 Million Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,650,000. Advance Auto Parts accounts for 3.1% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Advance Auto Parts at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 6.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AAP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.37.

Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.51. 4,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.90 and a 52-week high of $210.18.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

