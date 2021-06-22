Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $52.39 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,932 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.7% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $52,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,453.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,630.08 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,310.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

