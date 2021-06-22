Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $52.39 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,932 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.7% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $52,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Amazon.com stock opened at $3,453.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,630.08 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,310.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
