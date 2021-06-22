Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$95.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.66% from the stock’s current price.

GRT.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$90.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. National Bankshares set a C$90.00 price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.89.

TSE GRT.UN traded up C$0.08 on Tuesday, reaching C$85.08. 78,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,312. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$80.42. The company has a market cap of C$5.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.06. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$66.72 and a 12 month high of C$85.78.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

