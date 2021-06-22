Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 11,600 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 60.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Corning by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $2,154,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,204,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,408,000 after buying an additional 18,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 122,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 14,398 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Corning news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.30 per share, for a total transaction of $59,977.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,977.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and have sold 70,323,018 shares valued at $3,058,794,508. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Corning stock opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.83. The stock has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

