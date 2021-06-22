Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 12,243 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 84.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,243 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Trinseo worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,064,000 after purchasing an additional 54,141 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 95.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 387,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,699,000 after purchasing an additional 189,620 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter worth $1,175,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Trinseo by 113.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo during the first quarter worth $682,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Trinseo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.86.

TSE stock opened at $58.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.53. Trinseo S.A. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $76.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.64.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. Trinseo had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.61%.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total transaction of $131,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $172,385.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $589,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,576 shares of company stock worth $1,395,886 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

