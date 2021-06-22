Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 5,335 Shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.10% of Domtar worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domtar in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domtar in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of Domtar in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Domtar in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UFS. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domtar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

UFS opened at $53.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.17. Domtar Co. has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $55.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.89.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

