Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 46,690 Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,690 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.14% of Customers Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CUBI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.59. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $43.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.10.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.64 million. Analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

In other news, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $32,544.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $490,952.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,842. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

