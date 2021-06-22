Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 701,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,130,000 after purchasing an additional 20,233 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 333.2% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,640.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,542.21.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,415.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,448.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,081.54 and a 52 week high of $1,542.30. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 185.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

