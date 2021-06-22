Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 3,235 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.29% of Veritiv worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 14.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after buying an additional 44,415 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 54.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 94,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 33,288 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 396.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 235,818 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $60.05 on Tuesday. Veritiv Co. has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $67.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.32.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.26. Veritiv had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

