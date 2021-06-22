Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 5,500 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $1,280,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Masco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,476,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,955,000 after purchasing an additional 41,583 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Masco by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Masco by 623.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 101,670 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Masco by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 173,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,536,000 after purchasing an additional 27,936 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAS stock opened at $58.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.83. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. Masco’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,701 shares in the company, valued at $21,654,116.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

