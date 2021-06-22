Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys New Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,204 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.09% of Enterprise Financial Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 38.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.12.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $90.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.14 million. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In related news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $196,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,566.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $373,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,250.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

