Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 17,000 Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth $727,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 384.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 71,427 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth $574,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DQ. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Daqo New Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daqo New Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

DQ stock opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $130.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 23.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

