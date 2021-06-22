Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,859 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 28.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,908,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,003,000 after buying an additional 1,513,208 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.2% in the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,660,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,619,000 after purchasing an additional 542,600 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,052,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,411 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 23.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,028,000 after purchasing an additional 256,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 144,011 shares during the last quarter. 58.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $169,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,844,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,522,592.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 12,299,996 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $186,959,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,553,096 shares of company stock valued at $190,439,144. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LBRT opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 3.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LBRT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

