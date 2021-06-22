Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 48,600 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.55% of Vera Bradley worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,083,000 after buying an additional 574,175 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 27,096 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 21,169 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $216,347.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,908.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director P. Michael Miller sold 60,312 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $603,723.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,904.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 646,254 shares of company stock worth $7,044,291 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

VRA opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $413.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.84. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

