Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.15% of Encore Capital Group worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.47. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $49.74.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $416.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.63 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 29.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Encore Capital Group news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

ECPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

