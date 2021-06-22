Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,791 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,691 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Brookline Bancorp worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 13.6% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 50.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.23. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. On average, research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 82.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRKL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brookline Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookline Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

