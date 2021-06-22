Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,329 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC stock opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.20. The company has a market capitalization of $340.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

