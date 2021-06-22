Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 76.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,000 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Adtalem Global Education worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

NYSE ATGE opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.22. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $280.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.31 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.04 per share, with a total value of $245,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,200 shares in the company, valued at $449,328. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.