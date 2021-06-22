Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,038 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,385 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,964,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,598,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,955 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,838,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,082,000 after acquiring an additional 11,831,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,502,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,258,000 after acquiring an additional 343,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,659,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

In other news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $428,947.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.