Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 198.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.13% of Cambium Networks worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,683,000 after acquiring an additional 110,379 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 504,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,593,000 after acquiring an additional 47,772 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 196,500 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28,561 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $92,160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 4,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $289,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,052,012 shares of company stock worth $95,076,501 over the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $46.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.56. Cambium Networks Co. has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.41.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.07 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

