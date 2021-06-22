Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 9,336 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.34% of Waterstone Financial worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 308.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. 57.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO William F. Bruss sold 5,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $113,833.52. Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $487,593.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,158.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of Waterstone Financial in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

WSBF opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $494.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.04. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $21.41.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $70.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 23.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

