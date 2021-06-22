Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $1.86 Million Position in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,641 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.22% of Neenah worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Neenah by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neenah in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neenah by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Neenah by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 23,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Neenah alerts:

In other Neenah news, EVP Noah Samuel Benz sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $25,746.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $29,784.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,092.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NP stock opened at $50.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $853.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 1.53. Neenah, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.04 and a 12 month high of $61.49.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.17%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

Neenah Profile

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, produces and sells performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP).

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.