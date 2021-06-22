Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.07.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $3,135,932.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,392,182.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 360,873 shares of company stock valued at $33,821,675. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RCL opened at $87.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.19. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.83.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

