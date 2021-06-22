Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.15% of NETGEAR worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in NETGEAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. 99.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

In related news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $1,078,503.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Durr sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $125,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,808 shares of company stock worth $2,924,050. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.49. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.