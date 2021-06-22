Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 75.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,739,000 after acquiring an additional 722,583 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,748,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,038,000 after buying an additional 187,280 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,276,000 after buying an additional 1,438,227 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,201,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,104,000 after buying an additional 315,090 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,794,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,717,000 after buying an additional 469,933 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

EWBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $39,943.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $74,147.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EWBC stock opened at $69.49 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.65.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.