Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Timken were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,137,000 after purchasing an additional 478,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 223.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,045 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,322,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,320,000 after purchasing an additional 513,687 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,030,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,971,000 after purchasing an additional 60,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TKR. Zacks Investment Research cut The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

The Timken stock opened at $81.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.76. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.74 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The Timken’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $2,995,461.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,190,116.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $200,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,635.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,693 shares of company stock valued at $15,569,086 in the last three months. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

