Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.29% of IDT worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDT by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,788,000 after buying an additional 57,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDT by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,114,000 after buying an additional 32,046 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDT by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 27,764 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDT by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 25,995 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of IDT in the 4th quarter worth $953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

Get IDT alerts:

Shares of NYSE IDT opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $948.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.12. IDT Co. has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $41.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.03.

In other IDT news, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $44,137.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $47,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

IDT Profile

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.