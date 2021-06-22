Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 67,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of First Midwest Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,879,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,829,000 after acquiring an additional 212,939 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,404,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,873,000 after purchasing an additional 30,263 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,858,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,204 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 36.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,150,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,026,000 after acquiring an additional 837,908 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,701,000 after acquiring an additional 133,466 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.09. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $186.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

