Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 579.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2,762.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,813 shares of company stock worth $3,802,116 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

AQUA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.13 and a beta of 1.88.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

