Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Koppers worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Koppers by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,581,000 after purchasing an additional 204,108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Koppers by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 724,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,583,000 after purchasing an additional 112,587 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 535,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after acquiring an additional 57,025 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,362,000 after acquiring an additional 94,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 377,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Koppers stock opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $662.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KOP shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,582.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86. Company insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

