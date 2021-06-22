Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,426 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 21,626 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.17% of Tutor Perini worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,616,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,541,000 after buying an additional 633,411 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,648,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,348,000 after purchasing an additional 540,434 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 28,417 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 816,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 215,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 728,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 89,490 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPC. TheStreet upgraded Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 66,740 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $981,745.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 333,091 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,109 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.41. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.