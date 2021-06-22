Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 30,400 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,521 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 30,400 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Northwest Bancshares worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 42,390 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 26,164 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after buying an additional 19,271 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.17 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. Analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 73.39%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 92,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,736. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $38,090.25. Insiders have sold a total of 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $54,334 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

