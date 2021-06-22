Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 5,208 Shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Rocky Brands worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RCKY shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

In related news, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 13,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $745,056.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,858,852.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,902. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,813. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKY opened at $55.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.11. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.27. The firm has a market cap of $403.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $87.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million. On average, analysts expect that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

