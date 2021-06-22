Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 89,291 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,291 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.29% of SpartanNash worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 10.0% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SpartanNash in the first quarter worth $27,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

SpartanNash stock opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.69. SpartanNash has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.09.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. SpartanNash’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

