Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 98,010 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,010 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.23% of Perdoceo Education worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRDO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,319,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,386,000 after purchasing an additional 638,556 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after buying an additional 382,842 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after buying an additional 265,149 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,032,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,989,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.18. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $917.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Perdoceo Education’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 28,668 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $352,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 213,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $118,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.